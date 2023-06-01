ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram to stop Yuvraj’s roka with Alika

Priya’s mother lashes out at Yuvraj for being unfaithful toward her daughter. Ram gets shocked and stops the roka in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jun,2023 16:14:50
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram to stop Yuvraj’s roka with Alika

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, always impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Priya’s mother gets angry after she learns that Yuvraj broke up with Priya. She also learns that Yuvraj is set to marry his new girlfriend. She decides to go to his roka function and expose Yuvraj. However, Priya rushes behind her and tries to stop her from ruining Yuvraj’s function.

In the coming episode, Priya’s mother enters Ram’s house, where Yuvraj’s roka takes place. In front of the guest, Priya’s mother lashes out at Yuvraj for being unfaithful towards her daughter. Ram gets shocked and stops the roka. He decides to hear Priya’s side of the story and decide whether to marry Yuvraj to his sister Alika.

Will Ram meet Priya?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

