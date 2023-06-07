Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's mother demands Ram-Priya wedding before her surgery

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last week. According to the storyline, Priya’s mother learns about the news that states that a few gangsters ran away from jail. She gets worried for her daughter and asks her to return home soon.

Ram and Priya sit inside the former’s car to discuss Yuvraj. However, the gangster’s attack Ram and Priya. They are soon rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, Ram’s mother misunderstands him and thinks he is in love with Priya. She gets happy as she is fond of Priya and wants her son to marry Priya.

In the coming episode, Ram’s mother asks Ram to marry Priya. She agrees to undergo surgery on one condition: his marriage. Ram gets confused thinking about how can he marry Priya. Soon, Ram tells Kriti, his girlfriend, that it’s time for him to inform his mother about their relationship, as his mom is not ready to undergo surgery unless he gets married.

OMG! Will Ram and Priya marry?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

