ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s plan to break Priya and Ram’s marriage revealed

Yuvraj plans to break Ram and Priya’s marriage. He gathers his old pictures with Priya from social media and plans to show it to Shalini in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jul,2023 14:22:24
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s plan to break Priya and Ram’s marriage revealed

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Priya has decided to attend to the patient and plans to visit the clinic on her wedding day. Priya bumps into Ram, and she reveals about going to the clinic. Ram decides to accompany her, and the two head to the clinic.

Ram, determined to keep Yuvraj away from the wedding, deliberately keeps him occupied with office work. He had promised Priya that Yuvraj wouldn’t attend the ceremony. However, Yuvraj makes his way to the wedding venue, ready to disrupt Priya’s special day. The sight of Yuvraj’s presence leaves Priya and her family in shock.

In the coming episode, Yuvraj plans to break Ram and Priya’s marriage. He gathers his old pictures with Priya from social media, those which were clicked during their relationship. Yuvraj plans to show it to Shalini so that she breaks Priya and Ram’s marriage.

OMG! Will Yuvraj’s plan work?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

 

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa becomes Viaan’s dance partner
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa becomes Viaan’s dance partner
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar hires Monty to kill Shiv
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar hires Monty to kill Shiv
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s arrival at the wedding shocks Priya
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s arrival at the wedding shocks Priya
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family’s happy bond makes Samar jealous
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family’s happy bond makes Samar jealous
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Unexpected urgency to halt Priya and Ram’s wedding?
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Unexpected urgency to halt Priya and Ram’s wedding?
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan to make her acting debut with Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan to make her acting debut with Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Everyone should have the freedom to pursue their careers based on their talent, skills, and abilities: Producer Prerna Arora
Everyone should have the freedom to pursue their careers based on their talent, skills, and abilities: Producer Prerna Arora
Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar looks intense as Lord Shiva
OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar looks intense as Lord Shiva
Exclusive: Uorfi Javed to enter Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?
Exclusive: Uorfi Javed to enter Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?
Read Latest News