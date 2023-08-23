Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana and Reyansh fight over KiKi's app concepts

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) hears someone refer to Malini as Mimi. The police arrive at the Khanna residence, alleging that Malini’s daughter was involved in an accident and that Aradhana had filed a complaint against her. Vicky, on the other hand, will tell Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) to locate Aradhana.

Malini questions Aradhana about her mother. Malini looks through Aradhana’s purse for her phone and ID cards but fails to find them. She then inquires as to whether Aradhana’s parents reside a long distance away. Aradhana later discloses her full name, Aradhana Sehgal, surprising Malini’s family. They suggest that Malini looks into it further because they might be related as she was also Sehgal before marriage. Malini also apologizes to Aradhana for her previous attitude.

In the coming episode, Aradhana will make suggestions for KiKi’s app ideas as she proposes that there can be an app that allows people to delete memories of ex-lovers or just eliminate that person from their lives. Reyansh will intervene and declare that the story will carry on even if the person is no longer alive. Aradhana will tell Reyansh that not all stories have pleasant endings; some have stormy and destructible endings as well.

Will Aradhana and Reyansh solve their differences?