Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh saves Aradhana, Jai gets shot

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, the kidnapper shoots Aradhana and declares her dead. Reyansh breaks down when he finds out about Aradhana. The police arrive to arrest Reyansh in the drug scam case. The police suspect that Kadambari is the one behind Aradhana’s murder.

Meanwhile, Jai’s mother comes face-to-face with the mastermind behind the drug scam case. Viren tells Neeta that Aradhana is still alive. Aradhana tries to escape from captivity. Later, Viren manipulates Kadambari for the next phase of his plan. Jai learns that his mother was behind Aradhana’s kidnapping. Later, Viren informs Kadambari that he knows how to get Reyansh out of jail.

Now, in the coming episode, Viren traps Kadambari and exposes himself. He reveals how he planned everything to seek revenge from Reyansh and Aradhana for his daughter’s death. Viren points gun at Kadambari but Reyansh and Aradhana enter the warehouse. Soon, Viren shoots at Aradhana, however, Reyansh pulls her and Jai gets shot as he come in between.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 159 15 February 2024 Written Episode Update

