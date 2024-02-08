Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh accuses Jay of kidnapping Aradhana

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana’s actual plan is to win Reyansh’s trust and stay with him to expose his lies hence she is marrying him. Neeta tells Bani that she is deeply hurt by Aradhana, and vows to make Aradhana suffer in return. The neighbours blame Aradhana for demanding a hefty alimony of 100 crore rupees annually in the divorce. They say that Aradhana should be thrown out of the house. Meanwhile, Reyansh comes to support Aradhana.

Pooja is looking at an important file belonging to Reyansh when Kadambari interrupts, causing Pooja to accidentally drop the file. Pooja manages to leave from there. Viren comes and informs Kadambari that he and Malini have decided to part ways mutually. Later, again Aradhana and Pooja are searching for the file in Reyansh’s cabin when suddenly the lights go out, and Aradhana fears that Reyansh might have arrived unexpectedly.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhana will be kidnapped. Kadambari will inform Reyansh that someone has kidnapped Aradhana, and despite searching the entire office, Aradhana is nowhere to be found. Concerned and determined, Reyansh will inform the police, accusing Jay of kidnapping Aradhana. In response, Jay will deny the accusation and question how Reyansh could put Aradhana in danger.

