Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana decides to marry Reyansh

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana gets angry at Bani and slaps her for putting cheap allegations on her. Jay also supports Bani which shocks Aradhana. Vivek informs Reyansh that he has received a threat, warning him not to get involved in the case, or there will be dire consequences.

On the other hand, Neeta gets talking to Bhakti and suddenly Bhakti grabs her hand. Neeta gets shocked, fearing that Bhakti might have come out of the coma. Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) catches the fake nurse in the act of giving wrong medicine to Bhakti. She questions her why she was engaged in such activities and whose orders was she following. The nurse lies to Aradhana and reveal that Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) paid her to perform these actions.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhana believes the nurse decides to expose Reyansh and his lies. Hence, she goes down on her knees and proposes him. Reyansh accepts Aradhana’s proposal and agrees to marry her. Jagruti celebrates Reyansh and Aradhana’s marriage decision. Meanwhile, Aradhana’s actual plan is to win Reyansh’s trust and stay with him to expose his lies hence she is marrying him.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 149 1 February 2024 Written Episode Update

