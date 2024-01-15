Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana confesses her love for Reyansh, Jay overhears

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh and Aradhana get locked in a room and Jay witnesses them close to each other. Aradhana tries to explain, but Jay shouts at her and leave. Aradhana expresses her confusion and concern to Reyansh, stating that she doesn’t understand his actions and motives.

In response, Reyansh acknowledges Aradhana’s suspicions, clarifying that he doesn’t intend to terminate their marriage himself. Instead, he wants Aradhana herself to release that she has no interest in Jay. Reyansh desires for her to recognize the mistake she made by marrying him and hopes that she will eventually return to him, understanding her own concerns and choosing to come back to him willingly. Reyansh firmly believes that one day, Aradhana returns on her own.

Now, in the coming episode, Jay goes on a trip to Manali with Bani. He calls Aradhana but she accidentally forgets to end the call with Jay, he overhears Reyansh shouting at her. Later, Jay leaves his trip and goes to the office to see Aradhana whether she is okay or not. Meanwhile, Reyansh questions Aradhana about her feelings for Jay, to which she replies that she doesn’t love Jay; instead, she loves Reyansh and confesses her love for him. Jay overhears this conversation.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 135 12 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Aradhna finds out that Jai lied to her, and he is taking a trip to Manali with Baani.