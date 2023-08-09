Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana goes to Dehradun to uncover her past

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhna comes to the office and reminisces about her sweet memories and time with Reyansh. She recalls their promises to each other and how she trusted Reyansh with the chip, believing he would destroy it. Later, she places the ring on Reyansh’s desk and walks away.

Reyansh cries in front of Kadambari and tells her that he tried everything he could not to fall in love but couldn’t help himself. On the other hand, Mayank finally exposes the fact that Aradhna came to him solely to take photos of him.

In the coming episode, Aradhana embarks on a journey to unveil the mystery surrounding her birth mother. Having recently learned about her adoption, Aradhana is driven by a compelling need to delve deeper into her past. With unwavering determination, she enlists the support of her sister and close friend, Pooja. Their collective efforts lead them to a breakthrough, revealing that Aradhana’s birth mother resides in the city of Dehradun. Aradhana resolves to take a significant step forward by confronting her birth mother face-to-face. Hence, she leaves the city and heads to Dehradun.

Will Reyansh follow her?

