ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana vows to expose Reyansh's biased reporting on Muskan

Aradhana will confront Reyansh and refrain him from publishing a negative story about the actress Muskan. She confidently asserts that she will prove him wrong in Sony Entertainment Television’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Jul,2023 15:25:50
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana vows to expose Reyansh's biased reporting on Muskan 832785

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka has successfully created an impression in its first episode. The show brings forth a stormy romance drama that explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi). Set in a newsroom, this intriguing narrative sees the passionate duo lock horns as they are entwined in a complex web of emotions.

The viewers have witnessed Aradhana joining Reyansh’s Nation True News channel and how she gave her first story analysis to Reyansh. Reyansh being himself, did something inappropriate while appreciating her work, as a reaction to which Aradhana slapped him and walked out of the office.

In the coming episode, Aradhana will confront Reyansh and refrain him from publishing a negative story about the actress Muskan. She confidently asserts that she will prove him wrong. In response, Reyansh reveals that he intends to change the narrative in favour of the director even before Aradhana gets the chance to pursue her story.

Will Aradhana and Reyansh yet again get into a tiff?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: A success story: ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ becomes 3rd most earned film of the year, mints 5.25 Cr. on Sunday! Total amounts to 66.06 Cr. Nett.

Also Read: StarPlus Brings A New Show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Produced By Rajan Shahi For Its Audience A Story Asking If Age Is A Barrier In Love And Life?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv regrets his decision to marry Surilii 832774
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv regrets his decision to marry Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s accusation on Ambitai backfires 832348
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s accusation on Ambitai backfires
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s snoring act makes Ram laugh 832332
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s snoring act makes Ram laugh
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram refuses to reveal his relationship truth with Kriti to Shalini 831956
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram refuses to reveal his relationship truth with Kriti to Shalini
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan confronts Vanya's motives 831958
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan confronts Vanya’s motives
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surili accuses Ambitai of adding poison in milk 831821
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surili accuses Ambitai of adding poison in milk
Latest Stories
Major Outage Hits Meta Platforms: Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads experience disruptions 832651
Major Outage Hits Meta Platforms: Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads experience disruptions
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider gets to know a big truth 832779
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Haider gets to know a big truth
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated 832783
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bebika, Manisha, Falaq, Pooja, and Avinash get nominated
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun contacts Radha for help 832776
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun contacts Radha for help
Sobhita Dhulipala accidentally spilled Made in Heaven season 2 secrets; here’s what she revealed 832775
Sobhita Dhulipala accidentally spilled Made in Heaven season 2 secrets; here’s what she revealed
Auto Draft 832709
Nikhil Kamath in his most recent episode of “WTF is”, is here to delve into a comprehensive discussion on the topic of “Health”
Read Latest News