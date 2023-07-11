Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana vows to expose Reyansh's biased reporting on Muskan

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka has successfully created an impression in its first episode. The show brings forth a stormy romance drama that explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi). Set in a newsroom, this intriguing narrative sees the passionate duo lock horns as they are entwined in a complex web of emotions.

The viewers have witnessed Aradhana joining Reyansh’s Nation True News channel and how she gave her first story analysis to Reyansh. Reyansh being himself, did something inappropriate while appreciating her work, as a reaction to which Aradhana slapped him and walked out of the office.

In the coming episode, Aradhana will confront Reyansh and refrain him from publishing a negative story about the actress Muskan. She confidently asserts that she will prove him wrong. In response, Reyansh reveals that he intends to change the narrative in favour of the director even before Aradhana gets the chance to pursue her story.

Will Aradhana and Reyansh yet again get into a tiff?

