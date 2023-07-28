Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana's hotel room meeting with Mayank leaves Reyansh devastated

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) share some close moments while dancing together. However, it all turns out to be Aradhna’s dream. Later, Reyansh tells Aradhana how his mother keeps hurting his father.

Reyansh also says that his mother doesn’t care about others’ feelings. Reyansh has an emotional breakdown and hugs Aradhana. Reyansh finally opens up to Aradhana, confessing that he never anticipated falling in love since he has never experienced it before. He expresses his earnest desire to embrace love and confess that he loves Aradhana.

In the coming episode, Aradhana receives a distressing call from her friend Neeti, who reveals that Mayank is threatening her. Concerned for her friend’s safety, Aradhana decides to confront Mayank. However, when Reyansh, her partner, asks about her sudden plans, Aradhana evades the truth and makes an excuse. Despite her denial, Reyansh’s intuition leads him to follow her discreetly. To his astonishment, he witnesses Aradhana entering Mayank’s hotel room, leaving him devastated and believing the worst about their relationship.

Is this the end of Reyansh and Aradhna’s relationship?

