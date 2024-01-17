Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana’s mother Bhakti meets with an accident

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh desires for Aradhana to recognize the mistake she made by marrying him and hopes that she will eventually return to him, understanding her own concerns and choosing to come back to him willingly. Reyansh firmly believes that one day, Aradhana returns on her own.

Jay goes on a trip to Manali with Bani. He calls Aradhana but she accidentally forgets to end the call with Jay, he overhears Reyansh shouting at her. Later, Jay leaves his trip and goes to the office to see Aradhana whether she is okay or not. Meanwhile, Reyansh questions Aradhana about her feelings for Jay, to which she replies that she doesn’t love Jay; instead, she loves Reyansh and confesses her love for him. Jay overhears this conversation and gets upset. Jai’s mother advises him to end his marriage.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhana resigns Reyansh’s company after she faces trouble in her marriage life. However, Reyansh refuses to accept it but Aradhana remains stubborn. Later, Bhakti goes to the store room and finds a few tablets in Jay’s name. She gets shocked to learn that Jay is taking tablets which are banned and illegal. Bhakti decides to tell this truth to Aradhana. However, Neeta learns about Bhakti’s decision and plans her accident. A car bumps into Bhakti while she is walking on the road and she falls unconscious.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 137 16 January 2024 Written Episode Update

