Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna and Reyansh to get Pooja and Vikram married

Aradhna and Reyansh will get their respective best friends Pooja and Vikram married in the temple. Reyansh will be extremely happy that Aradhna is single and has no plan of marrying anyone in Sony Entertainment Television’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jul,2023 15:05:52
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) lies to him to eliminate her parents’ pressure to marry Krishnan, saying that she has a boyfriend. Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) reaches her place and screams at her in front of her family. On the other hand, Aradhna gets to know that Vikram is Pooja’s boyfriend.

Reyansh doubts Vikram about having an affair with Aradhna. While Aradhna is trying to mend things between Vikram and Pooja, it will seem to Reyansh as if they are solving their relationship issues. Reyansh takes Ardhana for bridal dress shopping. However, Reyansh finally gets to know that Pooja is the one marrying Vikram and not Aradhna. He feels happy after finding this.

In the coming episode, Aradhna and Reyansh will get their respective best friends Pooja and Vikram married in the temple. Reyansh will be extremely happy that Aradhna is single and has no plan of marrying anyone. Meanwhile, Aradhna and Pooja’s fathers will search for Pooja and find them in the temple.

Will Reyansh fall in love with Aradhna?

Also Read: Exclusive: Sumeet Vyas and Aaditi S Pohankar in Rose Audio Visuals and Applause Entertainment’s next Blinded

Also Read: Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play a lead in Kavya Motion Pictures and Applause Entertainment’s next web series

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

