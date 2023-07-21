Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna and Reyansh to get Pooja and Vikram married

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) lies to him to eliminate her parents’ pressure to marry Krishnan, saying that she has a boyfriend. Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) reaches her place and screams at her in front of her family. On the other hand, Aradhna gets to know that Vikram is Pooja’s boyfriend.

Reyansh doubts Vikram about having an affair with Aradhna. While Aradhna is trying to mend things between Vikram and Pooja, it will seem to Reyansh as if they are solving their relationship issues. Reyansh takes Ardhana for bridal dress shopping. However, Reyansh finally gets to know that Pooja is the one marrying Vikram and not Aradhna. He feels happy after finding this.

In the coming episode, Aradhna and Reyansh will get their respective best friends Pooja and Vikram married in the temple. Reyansh will be extremely happy that Aradhna is single and has no plan of marrying anyone. Meanwhile, Aradhna and Pooja’s fathers will search for Pooja and find them in the temple.

Will Reyansh fall in love with Aradhna?

