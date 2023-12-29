Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna gets suspicious about Jai and Bani’s relationship

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Jai calls Aradhna, and he finds out that she is with Reyansh. Jai then proceeds to go to the office to pick up Aradhna. Upon arriving, he witnesses a close moment between Reyansh and Aradhna. Jai questions Aradhna about the same which angers Reyansh. However, Aradhna warns him to stay out of her matter.

Aradhna stays in office for an important meeting. Soon, she learns about a major attack that has occurred in the fort area. She decides to head to the fort area for reporting purposes and goes live to broadcast the news. Showing the situation to everyone live on the camera. While showcasing the incident, she herself gets shocked to see a girl in the car. Meanwhile, Jai worries for Aradhna at home.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhna brings the girl named Bani to her house and she turns out to be Jai’s best friend. Jai and Bani have a happy reunion as they meet. Later, Reyansh reveals to Aradhna that Bani loves Jai and vice versa. When Aradhna calls her mother from office to enquire about Jai, she reveals that Jai went out with Bani. Later, at Jai’s birthday party Aradhna witnesses Jai carrying Bani in his arms and gets shocked.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 124 28 December 2023 Written Episode Update

