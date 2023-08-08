Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Mayank reveals truth about Aradhna’s presence in his hotel room

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhna’s father, Harsh, discovers the intimate video featuring his daughter and Reyansh. Filled with rage and disappointment, he confronts Aradhna and subjects her to humiliation. Aradhna’s father slaps her as a reprimand for crossing her limits.

Aradhna, in tears, tries to explain the situation, but her father remains resolute in his decision. Aradhna’s father reveals that she is not her daughter and was adopted. Aradhna gets shocked and faints. Aradhna comes to the office and reminisces about her sweet memories and time with Reyansh. She recalls their promises to each other and how she trusted Reyansh with the chip, believing he would destroy it. Later, she places the ring on Reyansh’s desk and walks away.

In the coming episode, Reyansh cries in front of Kadambari and tells her that he tried everything he could not to fall in love but couldn’t help himself. On the other hand, Mayank finally exposes the fact that Aradhna came to him solely to take photos of him.

What will Reyansh do after learning the truth?

