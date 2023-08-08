ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Mayank reveals truth about Aradhna’s presence in his hotel room

Mayank finally exposes the fact that Aradhna came to him solely to take photos of him in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Aug,2023 16:25:27
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Mayank reveals truth about Aradhna’s presence in his hotel room 841432

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhna’s father, Harsh, discovers the intimate video featuring his daughter and Reyansh. Filled with rage and disappointment, he confronts Aradhna and subjects her to humiliation. Aradhna’s father slaps her as a reprimand for crossing her limits.

Aradhna, in tears, tries to explain the situation, but her father remains resolute in his decision. Aradhna’s father reveals that she is not her daughter and was adopted. Aradhna gets shocked and faints. Aradhna comes to the office and reminisces about her sweet memories and time with Reyansh. She recalls their promises to each other and how she trusted Reyansh with the chip, believing he would destroy it. Later, she places the ring on Reyansh’s desk and walks away.

In the coming episode, Reyansh cries in front of Kadambari and tells her that he tried everything he could not to fall in love but couldn’t help himself. On the other hand, Mayank finally exposes the fact that Aradhna came to him solely to take photos of him.

What will Reyansh do after learning the truth?

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to light up the screens with their romance in Kushi, the most-awaited blockbuster this season of love

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni makes shocking revelation in front of Shiv 841417
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni makes shocking revelation in front of Shiv
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav accepts Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship 841413
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav accepts Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna returns to Reyansh’s office 841118
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna returns to Reyansh’s office
Auto Draft 841083
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya save themselves from kidnappers
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii gets pregnant 840712
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii gets pregnant
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa reveals her feelings for Viaan in front of Aarav 840536
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa reveals her feelings for Viaan in front of Aarav
Latest Stories
Watch Video: Tamannaah Bhatia's fan breaches security to meet her at an event 841460
Watch Video: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fan breaches security to meet her at an event
Hrithik Roshan Talks About Enjoying The Process Of Getting Into His Character for Koi Mil Gaya; Read Here 841458
Hrithik Roshan Talks About Enjoying The Process Of Getting Into His Character For Koi Mil Gaya; Read Here
Hollywood Actress Sandra Bullock's Life Partner Bryan Randall Dies At 57 841435
Hollywood Actress Sandra Bullock’s Life Partner Bryan Randall Dies At 57
I like challenging roles that turn out to be standout characters: Aleeza Khan on her return to TV with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan 841402
I like challenging roles that turn out to be standout characters: Aleeza Khan on her return to TV with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot learns about Dilpreet's job as Watchman 841451
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot learns about Dilpreet’s job as Watchman
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame 841399
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Read Latest News