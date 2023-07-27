ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh confesses his love for Aradhana

Reyansh will finally open up to Aradhana, confessing that he never anticipated falling in love since he has never experienced it before in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Jul,2023 15:11:58
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh confesses his love for Aradhana 837958

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Reyansh’s father throws a big party on his anniversary at his mansion. The entire office employees get invited to the party. During the party, Reyansh gives a smashing performance. Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) gets mesmerized by his performance and imagines herself dancing to a romantic number with him.

Aradhna and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) share some close moments while dancing together. However, it all turns out to be Aradhna’s dream. Later, Reyansh tells Aradhana how his mother keeps hurting his father. Reyansh also says that his mother doesn’t care about others’ feelings. Reyansh has an emotional breakdown and hugs Aradhana.

In the coming episode, Reyansh will finally open up to Aradhana, confessing that he never anticipated falling in love since he has never experienced it before. He will express his earnest desire to embrace love and confess that he loves Aradhana.

Is this a new beginning for Reyansh and Aradhna’s life?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Double celebration for Shoaib Ibrahim Ayushi Khurana, Rachana Mistry and Iqbal khan as their show ‘Ajooni’ and ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ have completed one year, marking 300 episodes of their journey

Also Read: Exclusive: Celebrated Marathi actors Aishwarya Narkar and Kshitee Jog join the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si for Star Plus

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Friends Shreya and Kriti turn enemies 838000
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Friends Shreya and Kriti turn enemies
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa’s proposal makes Viaan emotional 837962
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa’s proposal makes Viaan emotional
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Powder mystery leads Priya to uncover devious plot 837693
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Powder mystery leads Priya to uncover devious plot
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh’s emotional breakdown in Aradhna’s arms 837662
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh’s emotional breakdown in Aradhna’s arms
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhna’s cute nok-jhok moment 837374
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh and Aradhna’s cute nok-jhok moment
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram to misunderstand Priya 837368
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram to misunderstand Priya
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi's emotional breakdown on her wedding day 837983
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s emotional breakdown on her wedding day
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir decides to go alone to Kasauli 837981
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir decides to go alone to Kasauli
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek Malhan calls Avinash Sachdev 'gadha' amidst nasty fight 837968
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Abhishek Malhan calls Avinash Sachdev ‘gadha’ amidst nasty fight
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi and Kavya's hidden secrets 837966
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi and Kavya’s hidden secrets
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Munmun gets to know Neerja's secret? 837961
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Munmun gets to know Neerja’s secret?
Uorfi Javed Dials Up the Quirk with 'Dil Ka Telephone Dress' Ahead of Dream Girl 2 trailer Release! 837951
Uorfi Javed Dials Up the Quirk with ‘Dil Ka Telephone Dress’ Ahead of Dream Girl 2 trailer Release!
Read Latest News