Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh confesses his love for Aradhana

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Reyansh’s father throws a big party on his anniversary at his mansion. The entire office employees get invited to the party. During the party, Reyansh gives a smashing performance. Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) gets mesmerized by his performance and imagines herself dancing to a romantic number with him.

Aradhna and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) share some close moments while dancing together. However, it all turns out to be Aradhna’s dream. Later, Reyansh tells Aradhana how his mother keeps hurting his father. Reyansh also says that his mother doesn’t care about others’ feelings. Reyansh has an emotional breakdown and hugs Aradhana.

In the coming episode, Reyansh will finally open up to Aradhana, confessing that he never anticipated falling in love since he has never experienced it before. He will express his earnest desire to embrace love and confess that he loves Aradhana.

Is this a new beginning for Reyansh and Aradhna’s life?

