Aradhana tries to contact Kimaya when the family starts worrying about her because she helped Kimaya run away with Angad. When Reyansh finds out about this, he gets angry in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) tries to persuade Aradhana not to go out alone at night. Aradhana does not listen and pushes Reyansh, accidentally injuring his hands. Aradhana feels guilty for hurting Reyansh and witnesses her hand bleeding. Soon, Reyansh and Aradhana have a cute nok-jhok. Reyansh tells Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) while dancing together that he has something that helps her expose Jindal. Eager to know how, she consistently keeps asking Reyansh about it but he keeps a condition that Aradhana has to smile first.

Upset Reyansh sits at a café where Aradhana works. He sits with a cake with him, Aradhana witnesses the cake and questions him about the same. During their conversation, they indulge in a fight when Aradhana decides to take the cake with her. Soon, Reyansh tries to snatch the cake from her. During their fight, Reyansh accidentally puts cake on her face. Aradhana gets angry and applies cake to Reyansh’s face and soon their cake fight begins.

In the coming episode, Aradhana helps Kimaya to elope with Angad. However, soon she tries to contact Kimaya when the family starts worrying about her because she helped Kimaya run away with Angad. When Reyansh finds out about this, he gets angry and asks whether Aradhana knew how dangerous JIndals are.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 200 11th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Viren praises both Reyansh and Aradhana for exposing the Jindal’s. He then call off Angad and Kimaya’s wedding then demands the Jindal’s to leave.

Will Aradhana and Reyansh manage to save Kimaya?