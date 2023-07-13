ADVERTISEMENT
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh shouts at Aradhana over viral leaked story

Reyansh will get to know that a story about his tampered relationship with his mother has been leaked on a website and is getting viral. He suspects Aradhana in the entire matter in Sony Entertainment Television’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jul,2023 15:00:44
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka has impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. The show brings forth a stormy romance drama that explores the clash of two headstrong individuals – Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi). Set in a newsroom, this intriguing narrative sees the passionate duo lock horns as they are entwined in a complex web of emotions.

As per the plot, Aradhana confronts Reyansh and refrains him from publishing a negative story about the actress Muskan. She confidently asserts that she will prove him wrong. In response, Reyansh reveals that he intends to change the narrative in favour of the director even before Aradhana gets the chance to pursue her story. Later, Aradhana takes Reyansh to a drunk state home, where she discovers that Reyansh does not share a good relationship with his mother.

In the coming episode, Reyansh will learn that a story about his tampered relationship with his mother has been leaked on a website and is getting viral. As he will recall that Aradhana learned about this the last night, he speculates that it might be her way of taking revenge on him. On the other hand, to get rid of her parents’ pressure to marry Krishnan, Aradhna will lie to him, saying that she has a boyfriend. Reyansh will reach her place and scream at her in front of her family.

Will Aradhana and Reyansh yet again get into a tiff?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

