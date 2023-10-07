Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Jai survives deadly accident

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh gives Aradhana 24 hours to tell Malini the truth about her parentage. Meanwhile, Aradhana finds out that someone is blackmailing Kimaya.

Later, Malini, in the meantime, is concerned when she learns that Kimaya is expecting Angad’s child. Malini tells Aradhana about Kimaya’s pregnancy and asks her to save the family’s reputation. Aradhana promises to protect Kimaya. She goes to meet Reyansh and requests him to stop broadcasting the news. However, Reyansh denies Aradhana’s request. Soon, Aradhana asks for help from Jai and he helps her.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh learns that Jai helped Aradhana and decides to speak to him. However, Aradhana stops him and soon they argue over for Jai. Meanwhile, Jai, who is on his way home, meets with an accident when a truck bumps into his car. Reyansh learns about the accident and rushes to the hospital. The doctor declares him dead which shocks Reyansh, Akash and Kiki. However, soon, it is revealed that Jai is alive.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 65 6 October 2023 Written Episode Update

