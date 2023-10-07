Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Jai survives deadly accident

Jai meets with an accident. Reyansh learns about the accident and rushes to the hospital. The doctor declares him dead which shocks Reyansh, Akash and Kiki. However, soon, it is revealed that Jai is alive in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Oct,2023 15:26:17
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Jai survives deadly accident 859269

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh gives Aradhana 24 hours to tell Malini the truth about her parentage. Meanwhile, Aradhana finds out that someone is blackmailing Kimaya.

Later, Malini, in the meantime, is concerned when she learns that Kimaya is expecting Angad’s child. Malini tells Aradhana about Kimaya’s pregnancy and asks her to save the family’s reputation. Aradhana promises to protect Kimaya. She goes to meet Reyansh and requests him to stop broadcasting the news. However, Reyansh denies Aradhana’s request. Soon, Aradhana asks for help from Jai and he helps her.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh learns that Jai helped Aradhana and decides to speak to him. However, Aradhana stops him and soon they argue over for Jai. Meanwhile, Jai, who is on his way home, meets with an accident when a truck bumps into his car. Reyansh learns about the accident and rushes to the hospital. The doctor declares him dead which shocks Reyansh, Akash and Kiki. However, soon, it is revealed that Jai is alive.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 65 6 October 2023 Written Episode Update

Aradhana goes to meet Reyansh and requests him to stop broadcasting the news. However, Reyansh denies Aradhana’s request.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Fans Await 'Double Dose' of Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka leads Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi; Read Here 859162
Fans Await ‘Double Dose’ of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka leads Kushal Tandon And Shivangi Joshi; Read Here
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Reyansh denies Aradhana's request to stop broadcasting the news 858925
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Reyansh denies Aradhana’s request to stop broadcasting the news
Malini in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka is not your typical TV mom: Nausheen Ali Sardar 858038
Malini in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka is not your typical TV mom: Nausheen Ali Sardar
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana falls in Jai’s arms, Reyansh gets jealous 857833
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana falls in Jai’s arms, Reyansh gets jealous
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Jai falls in love with Aradhana 857096
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Jai falls in love with Aradhana
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka 856731
Shivangi Joshi Flaunts Her Long Hair; Caught Dressing Up On The Set Of Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka

Latest Stories

Urfi Javed Calls Raj Kundra A Po*N King; Replies In Style To His Nasty Digs At Her Outfits 859252
Urfi Javed Calls Raj Kundra A Po*N King; Replies In Style To His Nasty Digs At Her Outfits
Beauty in Black! Aishwarya Rai revamps glam in gown with low neckline [Photos] 859189
Beauty in Black! Aishwarya Rai revamps glam in gown with low neckline [Photos]
Birha: The Journey Back Home A Short Film With Long Legs 859211
Birha : The Journey Back Home Movie Review: A Short Film With Long Legs
Pregnant Rubina Dilaik Poses BIG With A Car; Calls It As A Bump-py Ride 859183
Pregnant Rubina Dilaik Poses BIG With A Car; Calls It As A Bump-py Ride
Katha Ankahee update: Furious Katha ends her relationship with Viaan 859210
Katha Ankahee update: Furious Katha ends her relationship with Viaan
Maidaan Moves To Next Year 859207
Maidaan Moves To Next Year
Read Latest News