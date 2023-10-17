Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Reyansh agrees to marry Kimaya, Aradhana gets shocked

Kiki goes to speak to Aradhana and reveals to him that she has feelings for Jai and she plans to reveal the same in front of the family in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: IWMBuzz
17 Oct,2023 14:50:29
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Jay is head over heels in love with Aradhana. Hence, he selects a ring to propose to Aradhana at the office party. On the other hand, Reyansh gets his hand on a pregnancy report which states Aradhana is pregnant and soon confronts her. However, Aradhana gets angry and slaps Reyansh (Kushal Tandon).

Later, Viren organizes an office party for everyone. At the party, Kiki jealous by Jai’s soft corner for Aradhana decides to make a big revelation. She goes to speak to Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) and reveals to him that she has feelings for Jai and she plans to reveal the same in front of the family.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh will back Kimaya and agrees to marry her, making Aradhana shocked. On other hand Kimmy’s is happy as Aradhana will no longer near Reyansh.

Will Reyansh and Kimaya get married?

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

