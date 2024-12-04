Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Upcoming Twist: Shikhar challenges Avani to fulfil their dreams; will Avani realize her potential?

Bas itna Sa Khwaab the Zee TV television show produced by Zee Studios has seen engaging drama with the Trivedi family harbouring the dream of building their own house and having a happy life together. For Avani Trivedi (Rajshree Thakur), the vision of her husband Shikhar Trivedi (Yogendra Vikram Singh), is her dream too. The story opened up with Avani praying to God for the much-anticipated promotion in office for her husband Shikhar. However, destiny did not pave the way for that. Instead, Shikhar was humiliated at the office which hurt him a lot.

The upcoming episode will deal with Shikhar venting his agony and frustration at his wife when he will find his house plunged in darkness, owing to Avani’s inability to pay the electricity bill on time. To top it all, Shikhar will accuse Avani of buying a new slipper when she could not afford to pay the electricity bill on time. He will question Avani on her ability to fulfil the family’s desire to build a new house of their own. Shikhar’s questioning will loom big in the minds of Avani. It will be interesting to see if Avani will realize her potential and go out of the house to earn money. Later, Shikhar will shower his concern and love for Avani, but will also justify that a man’s duty is to provide for his family.

What will happen next?

‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab’ weaves a compelling narrative around Avani’s journey, delivering a heartfelt message: Women who manage their homes so beautifully can just as easily take on the world outside and succeed. “Jo ghar sambhaal sakti hai, woh ghar chala bhi sakti hai aur ghar bana bhi sakti hai”. Rajshree Thakur and Yogendra Vikram Singh essay the roles of Avani and Shikhar respectively.