Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Upcoming Twist: Shikhar Trivedi’s extramarital affair REVEALED; new entry to create big drama

Zee TV’s television show Bas Itna Sa Khwaab, produced by Zee Studios and Agastaya Jain, will soon see the entry of actress Chhavi Pandey. We at IWMBuzz.com earlier wrote the exclusive report of Chhavi Pandey’s entry in the show, bringing in a big high point.

We now hear of the character coming up with the big revelation of being Shikhar Trivedi’s (Yogendra Vikram Singh) love interest. Yes, this new entry, that of Tamanna, will be shown as the love interest of Shikhar, and the track will be established that Shikhar is having an extramarital affair.

We hear that the introduction of this new character will open hidden secrets in the life of Shikhar Trivedi. As we know, Shikhar was also shown to be a loving husband, very concerned about his wife and family. However, he always has this thought that the woman of the house should not go out and work. When he found Avani doing it, he got so irked with her that he cut off all relationships with her.

Is this a planned move coming from Shikhar?

‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab’ weaves a compelling narrative around Avani’s journey, delivering a heartfelt message: Women who manage their homes so beautifully can just as easily take on the world outside and succeed. “Jo ghar sambhaal sakti hai, woh ghar chala bhi sakti hai aur ghar bana bhi sakti hai”. Rajshree Thakur and Yogendra Vikram Singh essay the roles of Avani and Shikhar respectively.