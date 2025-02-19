Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Upcoming Twist: Tamanna wins her challenge; Avani knows a shocking revelation

Bas Itna Sa Khwaab the Zee TV television show produced by Zee Studios has seen engaging drama with Tamanna (Chhavi Pandey) being extremely obsessive about Shikhar Trivedi (Yogendra Vikram Singh). The Mahasangam of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye and Bas Itna Sa Khwaab has opened up the intense drama of Tamanna too coming for the engagement of Amruta and Abir along with Shikhar and Avani. Tamanna has been forcing Shikhar to get engaged to her and also has the ring which she wants to put on him.

As tension grips, the upcoming episode will see Avani becoming aware of the big revelation of seeing an engagement ring on Shikhar’s hand. Avani will be shocked to note the new ring on his finger and will wonder what is happening.

As we know, Tamannah had challenged to get engaged to Shikhar even before the engagement of Amruta and Abir took place. This way, Tamanna will win the challenge. Now it will be interesting to see if Avani gets to know the entire truth.

What will happen next?

‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab’ weaves a compelling narrative around Avani’s journey, delivering a heartfelt message: Women who manage their homes so beautifully can just as easily take on the world outside and succeed. “Jo ghar sambhaal sakti hai, woh ghar chala bhi sakti hai aur ghar bana bhi sakti hai”. Rajshree Thakur and Yogendra Vikram Singh essay the roles of Avani and Shikhar respectively.