Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Neelam meets Malishka’s parents. Abhay and Kiran ask Neelam about Rishi and Malishka’s marriage date. Neelam remains speechless. They give her time to think and answer their queries. Soon, Neelam gives Rishi an ultimatum of one month. He asks Rishi either get Lakshmi married in a month or she would forcibly get him married to Malishka.

Rishi talks to Lakshmi about Neelam’s ultimatum. He threatens to run away from the house. However, Lakshmi asks him to calm down and not think about it. Later, at night, Rishi comes to meet Lakshmi with a rose and wishes her Happy Valentine’s Day. Lakshmi gets happy and she also responds to his wish.

Now, in the coming episode, Neelam organizes a big party for Malishka and Rishi on Valentine’s Day. Malishka comes to meet Rishi and makes a shocking demand to him. Malishka asks Rishi to kiss her on Valentine’s day in front of the guest. Rishi gets shocked by the demand and refuses to do so.

How will Malishka react?

