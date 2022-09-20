Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Monish ties Rishi’s hand and puts a rope in his neck. Monish makes Rishi stand on an ice slab. Later, he sends a photo of Rishi to the police and warns them about the consequences. Lakshmi gets worried to see Rishi in trouble and soon points a gun at Monish. However, the latter grabs a gun from her hand.

Monish continues to warn the inspector and puts Rishi’s life in danger by melting the ice slab on which Rishi is standing. Lakshmi witnesses Rishi being in danger and rushes toward him. She stands below Rishi and puts his legs on her shoulder. She bares Rishi’s weight to save his life.

Now, in the coming episode, the inspector sends a message for Monish and mentions that his mates are free from jail and now he should let go of the hostages. Monish gets happy and celebrates his win. However, he decides to kill Lakshmi and Rishi before going. Rishi gets scared and pleads to Monish to not kill Lakshmi and instead shoot him.

OMG! Who will save the two?

