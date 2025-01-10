Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Aayush Confesses His Love For Shalu, Lakshmi Worried

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Lakshmi is upset as she hides her pregnancy from Rishi. Shalu asks Rishi if he has checked Lakshmi’s report, but they end the call due to network issues. Rishi comes to see Lakshmi, and he finds her medical report.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka doubts Lakshmi and comes to see if Rishi has come into her room. Malishka faces disappointment as she fails to find Rishi in Lakshmi’s room. Lakshmi confronts Rishi for coming into her room and tells her that when they are on the same page, then he will talk. Lakshmi worries as her medical report is with Rishi.

The next day, Aayush meets Shalu and confesses his feelings for her. She reveals that he is still in love with her. In the emotional moment, Karishma slaps Aayush, and he makes it clear to Karishma that he will only marry Shalu and that that’s his last decision, leaving Karishma, Neelam, and others shocked. On the other hand, Lakshmi tries to take her medical reports back from Rishi, but she fails to do so.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?