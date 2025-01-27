Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Aayush Gets Arrested, Shalu Exposes Malishka’s Pregnancy Truth

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with major twists and gripping storylines of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) love story. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The police accuse Aayush of kidnapping Anushka, leaving everyone confused.

In the upcoming episode, the police arrest Aayush, claiming that he has kidnapped Anushka. Everyone is shocked, but Lakshmi takes a stand for Aayush and asks the police how he knows that Aayush has kidnapped Anushka. The police fumbled and revealed that he had received a call informing him about this. Lakshmi saves Aayush with her strong replies.

On the other hand, Shalu confronts Malishka as she blames Lakshmi. Shalu confronts Malishka, asking her why she is behaving as if she is very innocent, highlighting her pregnancy truth. Hearing Shalu’s bold statement, Neelam, Karishma, Rishi, and Lakshmi are shocked.

It will be interesting to see whether Shalu exposes Malishka or, yet again, she escapes.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?