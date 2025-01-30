Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Aayush Marries Shalu, Anushka Fumes In Anger

Zee TV‘s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. As Neel points a gun at Shalu, Anushka gives vermilion to Aayush, asking him to apply it to her forehead to marry her. But Aayush refuses.

In the upcoming episode, Anushka threatens Aayush and asks him to marry her, and Shalu comes in front. Shalu goes to attack her, but Aayush gets hurt. Aayush starts bleeding, and Shalu and Karishma take care of him. Soon, the police and housemates divert Anushka and Neel’s attention, taking the situation into their own hands.

The police arrest Anushka and Neel. Anushka threatens Shalu by saying she thinks she can steal Aayush from him, so she will not let this happen. As the police take her under arrest, Aayush stops him, which makes Anushka happy, and she thinks that Aayush also loves her. But Aayush marries Shalu in front of everyone, applying blood on her forehead and creating a critical moment.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?