Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Aayush To Call Police, Malishka Scared

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling over hearts for the last three and a half years with major twists and turns. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) saves Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare), and the doctors operate on her. Kiran advises Malishka to step back, but she vows to separate Rishi and Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam and others worry about Lakshmi while Balvinder wonders who was admitted to the ICU. At the same time, Malishka thinks about erasing the CCTV footage to dispel the evidence against her. Rishi heads to find out who is behind Lakshmi’s life.

Later, Karishma asks everyone who the person might be who wants to kill Lakshmi. Neelam says that the truth will come out with the CCTV footage, which scares Malishka. Aayush announces that if they fail to find the culprit even after watching the CCTV footage, they will seek help from the police, creating a dangerous situation for Malishka.

What will happen next?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?