Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Anushka Proves She Is Aayush’s Legal Wife, Lakshmi Struggles To Breath

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) for the last three and a half years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka arrives at the engagement ceremony to stop it. Neelam screams at her and asks her to leave.

In the upcoming episode, Anushka comes up with a new conspiracy and shows everyone the divorce papers from Neil. She reveals that before tying the knot with Aayush, she took divorce from Neil. She also shows her marriage card to Aayush, proving that she is still Aayush’s wife. Shalu and Aayush are shocked by their big revelation.

On the other hand, Anushka’s lawyer tells Aayush and his family that, with all these proofs, it is clear that Aayush is still Anushka’s husband legally, leaving Aayush devastated. At the same time, Lakshmi struggles for her life in the cold storage. Lakshmi worries about her child inside her stomach.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?