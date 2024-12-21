Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Anushka Threatens Lakshmi, Rano Decides To Seek Revenge

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Kiran steals money from Rishi’s safe, and Anushka does the same, which Shalu oversees.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu records Anushka and Neel’s conversation on her phone. As Anushka comes out, she sees Shalu, who leaves her shocked. Anushka tries to stop Shalu, but she leaves from there. On the other hand, Lakshmi comes to talk to Neelam, and she enters the room, which Aayush notices.

Neelam asks Lakshmi what she wishes to tell her. Lakshmi goes to say, but she trips, and her phone falls on the floor. While picking up the phone, Lakshmi touches Neelam’s foot and seeks blessings, which Aayush notices, leaving him confused. Anushka warns Shalu and tells her to delete the video on her phone, but she denies it. Shalu threatens Lakshmi, highlighting that she will not leave her if Shalu does anything. Rano gets angry seeing the injustice with Lakshmi and vows to seek revenge.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?