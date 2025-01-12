Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Anushka Threatens Malishka, Will Shalu and Aayush Reunite?

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Shalu ignores Aayush as she gets scared of him confessing his feelings. Lakshmi wonders how to take her medical reports back from Rishi.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi sees her report in Rishi’s room and thinks of stealing it. Lakshmi comes into Rishi’s room. Before, they stay silent, but Rishi chooses to express his opinion and shares that he really thinks that Aayush and Shalu love each other a lot and that’s why they should be together. Lakshmi’s expression reveals that she agrees with Rishi; meanwhile, Neelam enters, and they fail to complete their communication.

On the other hand, Malishka visits the temple to seek blessings for a good future for her. She comes out of the temple, heads towards the car, and applies ‘kumkum’, wishing she wants to get rid of Lakshmi. Meanwhile, Anushka comes, and she highlights that before Lakshmi, she will have to deal with her. Anushka threatens Malishka revealing that she knows about her pregnancy truth, leaving her shocked.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?