Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Anushka To Create Scene In Shalu & Aayush’s Mehendi, Lakshmi Gets Worried

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years with interesting dramas and gripping storylines in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi challenges Malishka that after three days, the decision will be clear about who will stay with Rishi in his room and his life.

In the upcoming episode, as Anushka plans to celebrate her honeymoon with Aayush at his mehendi night, she comes to the Mehendi ceremony. Anushka hides her face with her dupatta and enters the party. Lakshmi senses Anushka’s presence and tries to chase her.

However, Anushka escapes while Lakshmi meets a girl who wears the same outfit as Anushka. Lakshmi expresses her concern to Rishi, highlighting that she feels that Anushka has entered the house. But Rishi denies it, highlighting that he has tightened the security.

Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.