Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Balwinder’s Demand Leaves Malishka Worried, Lakshmi Hurts Herself

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most loved TV serials produced by the renowned producer Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. The show has been entertaining the audience for the last three years with the interesting storyline of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) love story. Malishka comes to meet Balwinder. Rishi expresses his feelings to Neelam, leaving her distressed.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka enters her room, and as she comes out, she sees Lakshmi, who tells her that she saw Balwinder in her room. Malishka fools Lakshmi, convincing her that she is dreaming. Lakshmi faces disappointment and leaves from there. Malishka asks Balwinder why he has come to her now, as she doesn’t wish to meet him or talk to him. Balwinder clearly asks Malishka to come with her, as she wants his baby and its mother. Balwinder’s demand leaves Malishka worried.

On the other hand, Lakshmi says to herself that she saw Balwinder, and he was there, but where did he go then? As she hits the table, Lakshmi hurts herself. Harleen clearly tells Neelam that Rishi is upset because he loves Lakshmi, and Neelam is very well aware. With the ongoing situation in the house, Rishi is scared that he might lose Lakshmi forever, and this is only his problem, which leaves Neelam stressed.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?