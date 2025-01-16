Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Guru Maa foresees Tragic Future, Rishi Learns About Lakshmi’s Truth

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting twists and major dramas in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Gurur advises Rishi to stay strong in his life. Neelam asks Guru Maa to see Malishka as she is pregnant with Rishi’s child.

In the upcoming episode, Guru Maa predicts that something is fishy with Malishka’s pregnancy. But before she can reveal anything, Malishka leaves, pretending to be sick. Neelam tells Lakshmi to take care of Guru Maa. Lakshmi takes Guru Maa to her seat. Guru Maa trips and Lakshmi saves her. As Guru Maa holds Lakshmi’s hand, she discovers that she is pregnant. Lakshmi leaves and looks worried.

On the other hand, Shalu enters the Oberoi family festival celebrations. Kiran searches for Malishka, and Lakshmi tries to find the report from Rishi’s room. Guru Maa indulges in deep meditation and foresees a tragic future. Lakshmi worries that if Rishi sees her report, he will discover about her pregnancy. Rishi tells Lakshmi that he knows everything, leaving her shocked.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?