Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Karishma & Neelam’s Heated Argument, Lakshmi Heartbroken

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for almost four years with the gripping love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi accepts Neelam’s demand to leave Rishi if she wants to unite Aayush and Shalu. However, she also keeps a condition in front of her.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam finalizes the deal with Lakshmi. But Karishma is not happy with Neelam’s decision. She takes a stand for Aayush, asking Neelam if she sacrificed Aayush for her son’s future. Karishma refuses to accept this, but Neelam challenges Karishma and asks her how she will stop her from doing this.

On the other hand, Lakshmi breaks down in tears as she decides to part ways with Rishi. However, Lakshmi is satisfied that Neelam agreed to Shalu and Aayush’s union and will let their marriage happen. In contrast, Karishma becomes rebellious and tells Neelam that she won’t let Aayush become a victim of her deal and will break this marriage, heating the argument.

It will be interesting to see how Neelam succeeds in her plan to separate Lakshmi from Rishi.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?