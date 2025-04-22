Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Kiran Makes Shalu Unconscious, Balwinder Kidnaps Her From Her Mehendi

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Neel makes Lakshmi unconscious while Anushka tries to celebrate her honeymoon with Aayush.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu arrives home to expose Malishka’s pregnancy truth in front of the Oberoi family. However, as Shalu approaches, Kiran comes behind her with a handkerchief. She makes Shalu smell the handkerchief, which has drugs that make her unconscious.

Kiran drugs Shalu near Balwinder, who takes her inside the car’s trunk. Balwinder kidnaps Shalu from her Mehendi ceremony and takes her away. Kiran and Balwinder trap Shalu as she discovers Malishka and Balwinder’s connection. Balwinder decides not to protect Malishka, but he ends up helping her and Kiran avoid being exposed.

How will Lakshmi save Shalu from Kiran and Balwinder?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years, with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.