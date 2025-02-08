Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Begs Guru Maa To Hide Her Truth, Will Rishi Find?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Karishma meets Aayush, who tells her to be with him. Shaju worries about Aayush.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu cries bitterly after witnessing Aayush’s deteriorating condition. She holds herself responsible, but Rishi calms her down, asking her to keep hope and think positively. Lakshmi comes out of the room after donating her blood to Aayush. Rishi hugs Lakshmi, telling her to never leave him, which Neelam overhears, making her angry.

On the other hand, Lakshmi comes to see Guru Maa, who wishes to reveal the truth about her pregnancy to everyone. But Lakshmi requests her not to sag because she doesn’t want to reveal this right now. Guru Maa advises Lakshmi to choose her happiness, but she keeps herself away from Rishi and Malishka’s life.

Will Rishi find out about Lakshmi’s pregnancy?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?