Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Confronts Malishka, Rishi’s Challenge To Anushka

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years now with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka sneaks into Aayush’s room and ruins his blazer to execute her plan to stop Shalu and Aayush’s wedding.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi chases Malishka, who hides herself in the cold storage room. She conspires to lock Lakshmi inside. Lakshmi also enters the cold storage room and tries to find Malishka. She tells her that she knows Malishka is here and asks what she is up to now.

On the other hand, Shalu gets upset, thinking that Anushka is behind, ruining Aayush’s blazer. She expresses her concern over the situation, which Aayush understands. Aayush and Rishi find Anushka, who threatens that she will not let Shalu and Aayush unite. Meanwhile, Rishi challenges Anushka that he will also see how she will stop the engagement.

Later, Lakshmi and Malishka stand side by side, and Lakshmi is unaware of her presence. She confronts her and tells her that the one who does something wrong is the one who hides. She asks her who she is hiding and why, creating a critical moment.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?