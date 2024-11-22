Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Confronts Neelam, Malishka Slaps Rishi

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting dramas and major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rishi dances with Lakshmi to convince her in front of everyone. Witnessing Rishi and Lakshmi’s romantic dance, Malishka gets angry and conspires to separate them anyway.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi feels insecure, wondering whether she is Rishi’s wife. Shalu assures Lakshmi that she is his wife. After this, Neelam questions Lakshmi about dancing with Rishi. Lakshmi confronts Neelam, highlighting that she knows she danced with Rishi, but she did not do anything wrong because he is her husband and she is his wife.

Malishka comes face-to-face with Rishi, telling him that she is his wife and that he is dancing with Lakshmi. Rishi clarifies to Malishka that his wife is Lakshmi, and he is very happy with her. Rishi expresses his wish that his relationship with Lakshmi is real and that he only wants to live with her. Hearing this, Malishka gets angry and screams at Rishi. She also raises her hand but stops herself from slapping him, creating a critical situation.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?