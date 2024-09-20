Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Escapes From Balvinder’s Clutches, Anchal In Danger

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around Lakshmi’s (Aishwarya Khare) kidnapping. After Lakshmi saves herself, she breaks down in tears as she recalls the memories of when she lost her child. Rishi (Rohit Purohit) consoles her, and Paro and Rohan hug her. However, Balvinder’s goon kidnaps Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi very smartly escapes from Balvinder’s clutches. Using her intelligence, she hides behind the door of her room. As the goons and Balvinder enter the room and search Lakshmi here and there, she comes and closes the door from outside, locking the goons inside the room. Balvinder scores Lakshmi and asks to open the door, but she runs away from there.

On the other hand, the thieves plan to steal everything from the house, and Rano requests that they leave her as she has no money. She also asks them to capture Anchal as she has a lot of money. Later, Rano saves Anchal from the thieves. However, Rishi and Aayush tirelessly search for Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?