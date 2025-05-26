Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Gets Arrested, Rishi Separates Her From Paro

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the production house Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi accepts planning Neelam’s murder, leaving everyone shocked and Rishi devastated.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi asks the police officer to arrest Lakshmi. Lakshmi volunteers to get arrested to save her daughter Paro. However, as the police take Lakshmi with them, Paro screams and asks her to stop. Lakshmi hugs her daughter tight, and Paro cries. Malishka worries as she sees Paro, but Rishi looks clear on his decision.

Rishi holds Paro and separates her from Lakshmi. He sends Lakshmi to jail, which makes Malishka super happy, and she succeeds in her cunning ploy. Paro cries for Lakshmi, but no one volunteers to save her this time. Later, Rishi meets Lakshmi at the police station and expresses his frustration with her.

Is this the end of Rishi and Lakshmi’s love story, or will the tables turn, and Malishka will be exposed?

