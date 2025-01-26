Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Gets Arrested, Shalu Takes A Stand

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Kiran reveals the robbery of her necklace and blames Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, the police tell everyone that Lakshmi is under arrest, but Rishi stands strong beside her. He asks the police if he has any proof against her. Malishka highlights that Lakshmi is jealous of her, so she planned all this. The police ask Rishi to stay away from the investigation, and then Shalu enters the scene, revealing about Anushka.

Shalu reveals that Anushka was stealing money and the necklace from Rishi’s safe, and when she caught her, she hit her and also made her unconscious. Aayush also comes in support of Lakshmi and Shalu, revealing that he himself fought with Anushka and locked her. Malishka’s plan fails here.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?