Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Gets Bailed Out, Rishi Vents Out His Anger

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rano bids an emotional farewell to Lakshmi and Shalu, who are behind bars.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi gets bailed out after the evidence lacks to prove her guilty of killing Neelam. The court releases her, highlighting that they don’t think that Lakshmi has any involvement in Neelam’s murder. As Lakshmi returns, Rishi confronts her about Rano and Shalu’s statement against him.

Rishi vents out his anger and tells Lakshmi that it is not right that only she cares for him. He says he also cared for her and saved her several times. But Rano and Shalu tried to prove that it was always Lakshmi who did things for him and saved him. Rishi expresses his love, but his rude tone and heated confrontation leave Lakshmi heartbroken.

Will Rishi and Lakshmi’s misunderstandings be resolved, and will Malishka be exposed?

