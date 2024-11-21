Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Gets Jealous Of Malishka, Kiran Spikes Rishi’s Drink

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to thrill the audience with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Karishma taunts Lakshmi that Malishka is Rishi’s wife in front of the world as everyone asks her to stay away from Rishi.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi gets jealous but pretends everything is fine. She tells Rishi why she would be jealous, as Rishi only danced with Malishka, which is normal; anyone can dance with anyone. Lakshmi tells Rishi that she can also dance with anyone, which makes Rishi jealous, and he promptly asks why Lakshmi would dance without anyone.

Aayush tells Lakshmi that Rishi only belongs to her, and she expresses her concern. Lakshmi tells Aayush that she cannot sense her as he is dancing with Malishka, which makes Lakshmi’s insecurities visible. On the other hand, Kiran tells the waiter to spike Rishi’s drink. She advises Malishka to ensure that Rishi drinks the spiked drink, and after that, Malishka has to take him to her room and the rest she knows.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?