Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Hides Her Pregnancy, Rishi Tells Malishka To Cancel Baby Shower

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with major twists and turns for the last three years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi is hurt discovering Malishka’s pregnancy. On the other hand, Kiran and Malishka plan a baby shower to make Lakshmi feel sad, and eventually, she will leave Rishi.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi and Aayush discover the baby shower ceremony from Anushka, which leaves them shocked. Anushka tells them this celebration is for Malishka. Rishi decides that this ceremony will not take place. Rishi expresses his concern to Neelam, who convinces Rishi that it’s very big news and a happy moment for Malishka, so the celebration is a must, and the party will be held tomorrow only.

Rishi sees Lakshmi upset and dull from her window. He cries bitterly, feeling her pain. Rishi asks Malishka if she understands Lakshmi’s pain, and she accepts. Rishi then tells Malishka to cancel the baby shower ceremony, which leaves her shocked.

It will be interesting to see how Malishka will react to Rishi’s demands.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?