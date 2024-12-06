Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Keeps Herself Away From Rishi, Shalu Questions

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, entertains the audience with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Lakshmi returns home suddenly, leaving everyone shocked. Shalu and Rano hugged her and expressed their feelings.

In the upcoming episode, Rano tells Lakshmi to come with her, but she denies it. Lakshmi emphasizes that she will live in this house just for Paro. Lakshmi prioritizes Paro and her happiness and will do anything for her. Malishka is shocked by Lakshmi’s return and new version. On the other hand, Rishi tries to talk to Lakshmi and she warns him. Lakshmi clarifies that she doesn’t wish to have any close relationship with him and he should stay away from her; she tells him not to expect anything from her, leaving Rishi heartbroken.

After a one-month leap, Lakshmi goes to the market, where she prays to God. Shalu meets Lakshmi and questions her about the month and how nothing has changed. Lakshmi expresses her concern to Shalu that for a few days, she has been feeling vomiting and uneasy, hinting at her pregnancy. Later, Rishi falls in front of a car, and Rishi saves her, bringing them close.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?