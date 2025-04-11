Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Plans To Expose Malishka & Balwinder – Rishi Finds Something Fishy

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi and Shalu kidnap Balwinder, making him unconscious.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi and Aayush bring Neelam to the hospital as they head towards the room, while Lakshmi and Shalu also bring Balwinder in a wheelchair. However, as both parties hurry, they bump into each other, but due to the green curtain in front of them, Rishi fails to see Lakshmi. However, Lakshmi and Shalu see Rishi and Aayush. They hide in the corner until Rishi goes away.

Lakshmi and Shalu look worried, but they bring Balwinder into a room and ask the nurse to check his DNA. However, the nurse refuses, highlighting that this is against the rules. Then Shalu reveals that Malishka and Balwinder are trying to break Lakshmi’s house by carrying someone else’s child.

Will Lakshmi and Shalu be able to get Balwinder’s DNA sample?

