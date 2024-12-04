Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Returns Home, Neelam Shocked

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, continues to entertain the audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka gives bad news that the police have found a dead body, which leaves Rishi, Ayush, and Shalu devastated.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi, Shalu Aayush, Rano, and Malishka arrive at the police station to identify the body. Though they fail to see, similarities with Lakshmi make everyone believe that Lakshmi is dead. Aayush and Shalu are in disbelief and hope that Lakshmi is alive. But Rishi feels guilty as she believes that Lakshmi is no more.

The next day, Rano and Shaalu arrive at the Oberoi mansion to take Paro with them. Malishka becomes happy as she announces that Lakshmi is dead. However, Lakshmi returns home, leaving everyone shocked. Neelam is also shocked to be alive. Rano tells Lakshmi to leave the Oberoi mansion, but Lakshmi denies it, saying that Paro will only live in this house. She talks very politely with Rishi, creating confusion.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?