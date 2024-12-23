Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Reveals About Her Pregnancy, Rishi Shocked

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, has been entertaining the audience for the last three years with the nail-biting twists and turns in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Rano decides to turn Malishka’s plan upside down for Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Shalu traps Anushka and Neel in her plan. She asks Aayush if his relatives with Anushka are normal, and he reveals the truth that they are married for the sake of being married. Anushka doubts Shalu and shares with Neel that she might expose them. Neel regrets sharing the truth that he loves Anushka, but she left him for money, leaving Anushka shocked.

On the other hand, Lakshmi confronts Rishi as he forces her to feel for him. Rishi tells Lakshmi that he cares for her. Upon this, she tells him that he only cares about himself, his life, his soon-to-be-born baby, and Malishka, and not about her and her pregnancy. Lakshmi reveals about her pregnancy, which leaves Rishi shocked.

What will happen next?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?